Plant swap stall in Dundalk is back!

A local couple have set up a stand where the community can swap plants and other gardening items.

Kimmy Hodgetts and Sean Phelan set up a stall during lockdown last year giving away free settlings to spread a little joy.

Their stand really took off with people not just taking the plants on offer but leaving others in their place with the stall becoming a plant swapping point.

It was such a success the keen gardeners, who own their own business Garden Wisdom, have set it up again on the Carrickmacross Road in Dundalk.

"Last year, to battle the misery of lockdown, we decided to give something to the community by creating a stand to give away lots of little seedlings", Kimmy said on their Facebook page.

"It was a raging success, and soon, our wonderful community stepped in too, amazing people not only took plants, but also started leaving plants behind!

"What was once a free plant stand became a plant swap stand!

"Not only plants, but any item relating to the garden, books, tools, pots, seeds, cuttings, home grown fruit and veg. The list was endless.

"It made me so happy to see people stop and browse, people of all ages and backgrounds all connected in their love of nature and growing something to call their own.

"The stall was out all winter, but the weather wasn't kind to it, and eventually it needed repairs and a lick of paint.

"Something it has now received and is ready to make its way back to its usual spot.

"If you are near Dundalk, drop by and pick up a little plant for your very own!

"Feel free to leave anything behind to share with others, but this is by no means compulsory."