Dundalk Court: Bench warrant for driving without insurance for fourth time

A bench warrant was issued at Dundalk district court last week for a 38 year old man who was convicted in his absence of driving without insurance for a fourth time.

The court heard Frank Brassil with an address at Main Street, Collon was stopped driving a white Mercedes car transporter on the M1 at Newtownbalregan on December 12th 2019 and was transporting three vehicles at the time.

The court was told the insurance that was displayed did not cover the use of transporting vehicles and the defendant had failed to produce his driving documents.

He had 31 previous convictions 25 of which were for road traffic offences including three for driving without insurance.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan issued a bench warrant for sentencing.