Teen returned for trial over fatal Dundalk collision

A teenager charged in connection with a fatal collision in north Louth in which a 17 year old boy died, was returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court, when he appeared before the local district court last week.

The youth - who was 17 at the time of the alleged offence, is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Barry Griffin at Ballymascanlon on October 20th last year.

After the court was told the DPP had directed trial on indictment and a book of evidence had been served on the accused, Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded him on bail to the next sitting of the Circuit Court - sitting in Drogheda on July 13th.

Legal aid was granted to cover both a junior and a senior counsel. At the request of the Defence the teenager’s bail terms were amended to allow him attend a family wedding between the ninth and 11th of June.