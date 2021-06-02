Fine Gael councillor to take over as Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District

Fine Gael councillor Maria Doyle has been elected as Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District for the next year.

Cllr Doyle was elected on Tuesday night, having been nominated for the position by fellow councillor John Reilly.

Cllr Doyle was the only candidate put forward by any of the parties to become Cathaoirleach and was elected to the position without any objections.

Speaking after her election, Cllr Doyle said that everyone across Dundalk had had a tough year but that she would do her best and work hard in the year ahead.

“I’ll do my best for the year ahead for you all,” said Cllr Doyle, as she received congratulations from the councillors who attended the meeting.

Cllr Doyle said that as Covid-19 restrictions have eased across the country, Dundalk and the surrounding areas are “coming back to life”.

Cllr Doyle will replace Fianna Fáil Cllr Emma Coffey, who had held the position for the last year.

Due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, all Municipal District meetings are being held online, with only the Cathaoirleach and Louth County Council staff attending inside the chamber.

The usual bit of ceremony was disrupted slightly, as the Cathaoirleach’s chair had to be disinfected before Cllr Doyle could enter the chamber.

The election of Leas-Cathaoirleach also took place at the meeting, with two councillors being nominated for the position.

Sinn Féin Cllr Kevin Meenan and Fianna Fáil Cllr Seán Kelly were both nominated for the role, and in the vote that followed, Cllr Meenan secured eight votes while Cllr Kelly secured five votes.

Cllr Meenan was then deemed elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach.