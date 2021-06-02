Louth punter turns €10 Lotto bet into a lot of money

It took only three numbers to trigger celebrations for a County Louth punter after they landed a shrewd Lotto wager on Tuesday night.

The anonymous customer had placed a bet in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County and was waiting on just three numbers to come out in yesterday evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

Having staked €10 at mega odds of 1,500/1 for all three to be drawn, the bet incredibly landed when numbers 3, 12 and 27 all fell out of the drum.

The stroke of good fortune meant they were able to return to the shop a happy customer having turned their €10 investment into a staggering total of €15,010.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “We can only congratulate our Louth customer for taking advantage of the big odds and hats off to them for landing such an impressive win.

"We’re sure they’ve invested worse tenners in their time and we hope the winnings go down well.”