Louth senator welcomes changes to legal aid

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth Erin McGreehan has described the changes announced by Government to the eligibility criteria for the Civil Legal Aid Scheme as progressive.

Senator McGreehan said: “This is a progressive move and will mean that for many people they will now have access to legal aid.

"Access to legal aid is necessary for many people and I have come across situations where individuals who were in receipt of HAP or other housing support measures were ruled as ineligible for legal aid.

"This had a huge negative affect on many families and it is very welcome news.

"This will no longer be an impediment to these families accessing legal advice and representation where the other criteria of the scheme are met.”

Housing Assistance Payment will be excluded from the calculation of entitlement to legal aid.