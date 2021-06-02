New road safety measures at Dundalk school welcomed

Councillor Edel Corrigan welcomed the progression of road safety measures at Scoil Phadraig Naofa in Kilcurry.

This time last year, after several years of campaigning, Sinn Féin Councillor Edel Corrigan welcomed the installation of initial road safety measures at the Scoil Phadraig Naofa.

Cllr Corrigan said: “That was a positive start but I am delighted to welcome further road safety works taking place with additional signage being installed along the Carrickstricken Road on the approach to the school.

“There will be flashing amber signs on the road behind the school.

"Anything that ensures or promotes the safety of children and families around the school is always welcome as safety is always paramount.

"These should be installed in the very near future and are very welcome.”