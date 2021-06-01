Dundalk District Court: Man fined for drug driving scrambler

A 19 year old man who took off at speed on a scrambler motorbike, admitted to gardaí that he had smoked cannabis half an hour beforehand, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told Evan Reilly of Salterstown, Annagassan had panicked as he had no insurance.

The court heard gardaí came upon the defendant at Castle Lane, Dillonstown on August 5th last year.

He took off at speed and failed to stop for a stop sign at St. Finian’s Church before he drove onto grass where two girls were standing.

He admitted smoking cannabis 30 minutes previously and having no tax, insurance or a driving licence.

The Defence solicitor said the scrambler was ordinarily used around the defendant’s house and in the fields and described it as the madness of youth – adding he should not have been on the road at all.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €300 fine and a one year driving ban for the drug driving offence and struck out the other charges.