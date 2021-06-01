Dundalk school gets stunning new mural

‘Belonging’ is the theme of St Louis Dundalk's new vivid and vibrant artwork which can be seen casting a glow from the back entrance of the school.

Designed in consultation with the student body the colourful wall art was created by Friz, the artist behind ‘The Bridget of Faughart’.

The mural encapsulates everything that St Louis stands for and is a daily reminder to each and every student who passes it, that they belong, a spokesperson for the school explained.

'Ut sint unum’ which can be seen on the ribbon scroll on the art is a Latin phrase meaning ‘that they may be one’ and is embedded in the school’s ethos and visible on the school crest and is a term regularly used at St Louis.

It means that everyone there is a member of the St Louis family and each person deserves respect, regardless of race, creed or religion.

The words ‘Welcome’, ‘Wisdom’ and ‘Witness’ serve as focal points for the piece and are the foundations a Le Chéile education is built on, the Trust to which St Louis belongs.

The famous St Louis welcome, symbolised by a handshake, recognises the unique dignity and worth of each person.

While an owl represents students’ engagement in the pursuit of wisdom and knowledge so they can have a greater understanding and appreciation of the world.

And the care, compassion and pursuit of wisdom comes from expression of Gospel values which is denoted by a hand placed on the bible, according to the school.

"Also visible on the mural are athletes, a musician and LGBTQ+ colours which symbolise the diversity we have at St.Louis," remarked Ms Sonya Mc Eneaney, EAL and PE teacher in the school.

"We are so grateful to our wonderful staff who worked so hard to bring this together.

Principal Michelle Dolan said: "Sonya Mc Eneaney, assisted by Fergal Kilkenny, Áine Mc Eneaney and Róisín Mallon were the people responsible for getting this piece of work done.

"I look forward to the locals and our school body enjoying it for many years to come."

So the next time you’re a visitor to the school or are simply passing by on Bellewsbridge Road, be sure to take a moment and look through the school gates to appreciate this beautiful piece of art.