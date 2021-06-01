Chambers Ireland welcomes government bumper recovery plan

Chambers Ireland has welcomed the Government announcement on its Recovery Plan.

Chambers Ireland Chief Executive Ian Talbot said: “The pandemic and its consequences are still very much with us. Confirmation by Government that it will extend key COVID supports for businesses and employees impacted by the pandemic has been needed and will come as a relief to those who continue to experience significant uncertainty.

"Chambers Ireland has been a continuous advocate for the ongoing support of businesses and the announcement today is broadly positive in providing assurances in the short term. This will allow employers to plan for a return to trading and help restore the economic health of their businesses.

"The recent eligibility extension of the Small Business Assistance Scheme (SBASC) is welcome, but clarity on application criteria for this scheme, and other restart grants must be made public as soon as possible.

"The €915 million we will receive through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility will also be an important avenue for rebuilding our national and local economies. Sustainability must be at the centre of this process. This will help to develop social and economic resilience and put Ireland in a better place to face future challenges.

"While the announcement today understandably addressed the recovery on a national level, we continue to urge Government to support towns and cities across Ireland with targeted policy and schemes.

"A strategy for urban Ireland must be at the heart of how Government delivers a sustainable recovery. This “Town Centre First” approach, which is a pillar commitment of the Programme for Government, should not only support the recovery of our high streets, but also prioritise making more liveable cities and towns, through the incentivisation of urban living, brownfield development, and sustainable transport.

"As we focus on renewal and the rebuilding of our economy, ambition must be evident in delivering a recovery that is balanced and provides for all parts of the island.”