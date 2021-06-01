Urgent call for registered nurses for end-of-life services in Louth and Meath

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) has put out an urgent call for nurses to work in end-of-life services in Louth and Meath.

According to the ICS, there has not been a higher need nationwide for palliative care nurses since the pandemic began, these staff shortages are being felt more acutely in some parts of the country, including Louth and Meath.

Director of Services for ICS, Donal Buggy, encouraged any registered nurse who may be interested to get in touch with them to become a Night Nurse.

“Now more than ever in Meath and Louth we urgently need to recruit more Night Nurses so we can continue to provide this incredibly important service to anyone who might need it,” said Buggy.

“The last 14 months since the start of the pandemic have been extremely challenging for our Night Nurses, but we know that dying at home surrounded by friends and family provides real comfort to patients in these difficult times, and we believe that anyone who can be cared for in their home should be able to have that option,” he continued.

The Night Nurse service provided by the ICS is complementary to the community specialist Palliative Care Team or the community Primary Care Team.

Details for registered nurses who may wish to get involved can go to www.cancer.ie/jobs or contact recruitment@irishcancer.ie.