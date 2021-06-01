De La Salle Principal to retire after 10 years

Patricia O’Leary, principal at De La Salle College Dundalk for over 10 years, has retired.

Presentations were made to Mrs O’Leary by two Leaving Cert students, Geordan Richardson and Mathew Geraghty, as well as by Mary Richardson of the De La Salle Parents Council.

Mrs O’Leary first began teaching at De La Salle College Dundalk in the 1980’s, where she taught Geography and Irish before becoming a special education teacher.

She was later made Deputy Principal for two years in 2009, before being promoted to Principal in 2001.

De La Salle College Dundalk has wished Mrs O’Leary “health and happiness” in her retirement.

Nicola Connolly will take over as Principal of the school from September 2021.