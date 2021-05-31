Six new special education classes for Louth

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) has set out 55 special classes that will be available in County Louth primary schools at the start of the next school year.

Six of these classes are new to the programme, with the NCSE saying there has been a 12 per cent increase in the year-on-year provision of special classes for Louth.

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, Josepha Madigan welcomed the announcement, and thanked the NCSE for their work in supporting special education throughout the country.

“Today’s announcement is another step on the road to strengthening support and inclusion in our education system for the benefit of all students, and will ensure that students have the supports needed to reach their full potential,” said Minister Madigan

Nicola Codd, the Regional Manager of the Northern Region NCSE said that this was a “vitally important resource for parents in County Louth”.

Codd said that many parents may have anxiety around their children’s education, but that this anxiety is especially true for parents of children with special education needs.

“While many of these special classes will be fully or nearly fully subscribed at this time, we want to increase awareness of the options in County Louth to ensure that children with Special Educational needs receive an education that enables them to achieve their potential,” said Codd.

A full list of all classes for 2021/2022 can be found on https://ncse.ie/special-classes.