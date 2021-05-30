Dundalk District Court: Man arrested in relation to prostitution

A 57 year old man arrested as part of a Garda operation targeting prostitution in the Dundalk area, is to have his case dealt with in the Circuit Court.

Sammy Hui with an address at Wellington Quay, Drogheda is charged being the tenant, lessee, occupier or person in charge of a premises, at Chapel Street, Dundalk, knowingly permitting it, or part thereof to be used as a brothel for the purpose of habitual prostitution, between April first 2019 and November 25th last year.

Sgt Jimmy McGovern told Dundalk district court last Wednesday that the case is to be prosecuted on indictment in the Circuit Court and a book of evidence was being prepared.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the matter to July 7th.