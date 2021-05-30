Dundalk man sentenced over violent disorder charge over assault of off-duty garda

A 22 year old man who was sentenced to 20 months in the Circuit Court last month for a serious assault on an off-duty garda, has been sentenced to two months at Dundalk district court for a violent disorder charge arising out of the same set of events.

The court was told Dean Dullaghan of Saltown Place, Dundalk was one of four men involved in the incident on Park Street, Dundalk on October 13th 2018.

The victim was kicked in the forehead and assaulted for about 30 seconds after he had intervened in a row between two women.

The Defence barrister explained the court had taken issue with the fact that the garda had received a blow to his head and had sent the assault causing harm charge forward to the Circuit Court.

He said his client admitted he was involved in the fracas and added this was a drunken misunderstanding.

The barrister stressed that Dean Dullaghan wasn’t the main protagonist.

The court heard an extensive Probation report included what was required for the 22 year old to reduce his risk of reoffending, and he had been engaging while on remand in prison with courses in business, sports fitness and criminal justice, which had unfortunately been impacted due to Covid.