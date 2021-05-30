Dundalk man fined for abusive behaviour towards gardai

A 41 year old man who became abusive and aggressive towards gardai who came upon him involved in a verbal dispute with a woman, was last week fined €200 euro at Dundalk district court.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told Ryan Cooney who lived in the area, had clenched fists and had to be handcuffed as he was being placed in the patrol car, following the incident on Bridge Street, Dundalk on March 5th last year.

He had 13 previous convictions and the Defence solicitor said her client has suffered from an alcohol addiction down through the years, and had fallen off the wagon for a while but is doing very well again.