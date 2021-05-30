Louth health chiefs urge Leaving Cert students not to attend parties to protect themselves from Covid ahead of exams

Health chiefs are urging families and teenagers not to attend parties and social events to protect Leaving Cert students from contracting Covid-19 ahead of the State exams.

The Public Health Department North East is urging people in Louth to limit their social contacts and avoid gatherings to protect Leaving Certificate students in the run-up to next month’s examinations.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in schools in the North East have been linked to cases outside the school environment, according to the HSE.

They said they are aware of gatherings and birthday parties that are being organised that are super spreaders and are contributing to the spread of COVID-19 among children, young people and subsequently in schools in the North East.

People in the county are being asked to limit their social contacts and avoid gatherings to protect students from exposure to the virus ahead of the exams which begin on June 9th.

Dr Augustine Pereira, Director of Public Health North East, said: “We need to protect our school environments from exposure to COVID-19, especially Leaving Cert students who plan to sit the examinations in the coming weeks.

“We don’t want to see students contract COVID-19, or be a close contact of an infected person, and not be able to sit the exams, which start on June 9.

“With just a few weeks remaining, we strongly encourage students and their families to act responsibly and not to attend any social events or parties which may increase their risk of catching or spreading COVID-19.

“We are concerned about settings where multiple households are coming together and undermining the importance of public health guidelines.

“We all collectively need to recommit to being cautious and vigilant of how our actions outside our household impacts others.”

Dr Sean Denyer, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, who leads the Department’s Schools Teams, said: “We are aware of gatherings and birthday parties that are being organised.

“These gatherings have become super spreader events that have resulted in an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

"We understand how frustrating all this is for young people, who have done an incredible job so far, but are asking them to be really careful in the coming weeks to protect both themselves and their friends.

“We all need to work together to protect students during these times.

"We are stressing the importance of limiting your contacts with others outside of your household. Adhering to public health guidelines is key to keeping students safe."