Dundalk man accused of making threat to kill over fishing licence

A 57 year old man accused of making a threat to kill after he was allegedly asked to produce a fishing licence, is to have his case dealt with at district court level

Brian McShane with an address at Oldbridge, Toberona, Dundalk is also charged with producing a pair of long noose fishing pliers in the course of a dispute, at the Castletown River on June 24th last year.

The court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern told Dundalk district court that the DPP has directed summary disposal and after hearing an outline of the alleged facts, Judge Eirinn McKiernan accepted jurisdiction, which means the case won’t be sent forward to the Circuit Court.

The case was adjourned to June 16th and the Defence solicitor said he was anticipating that a date for a contested hearing will be required.