Convicted Dundalk rapist given additional jail time for sexual assault on young girl

A 51-year-old man who admitted indecently and sexually assaulting a young girl in County Louth over 30 years ago, has been jailed for five months in the Circuit Court – with the sentence in addition to an 18 jail term which he is currently serving for separate offences .

The victim told the court she feels immense guilt in relation to the victims that followed her, for not reporting him sooner.

Peter Sharkey, formerly with an address at Wolfe Tone Terrace, Dundalk had entered signed guilty pleas in the district court, in relation to seven counts of indecent and sexual assault, at two separate locations between June 1990 and the end of June 1991.

On the first occasion, Dundalk Circuit Court sitting in Drogheda had heard the girl had been standing on a stool cleaning a press when he put his hand up her top.

The abuse occurred under the guise of chasing and tickling the girl. The defendant never spoke to her about what occurred and never told her to keep it a secret.

The 51-year-old is currently serving an 18-year sentence for 13 sexual assaults, one count of rape and one indecent assault offence relating to five other complainants.

In her victim impact statement, which she read to the court herself at a previous hearing last month, the woman said she feels immense guilt for not reporting the defendant sooner and guilt for all victims that came after her – saying “Maybe I could have saved them”.

She added she now realises he had groomed her.

Addressing the 51 year old who appeared via videolink, she told him “You were a master manipulator. Nobody suspected you of being a paedophile”.

In finalising the sentencing last week, Judge Martina Baxter described Peter Sharkey as a sexual predator.

The judge impressed upon the woman that she should not feel any guilt – as it was "his fault and his wrong doing completely".

Judge Baxter noted Mr. Sharkey's remorse and contrition seemed genuine although she added the Probation officer had questions about his insight into the offending.

Eight month sentences were imposed for the indecent assault offences and 15 months concurrent were imposed for the two sexual assaults, with the final 10 months suspended subject to the supervision of the Probation Service.

Judge Baxter added that all of the sentences were consecutive to the 18 years he is currently serving.