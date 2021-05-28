Disney film Enchanted sequel being filmed at Dundalk train station

Hollywood stars have descended on Dundalk for the filming of Disney's sequel of Enchanted.

The Disney movie starring Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams is being shot at Clarke's train station in town today.

The production crew lined the platform during a break in filming while devoted fans stood in the rain hoping to get a glimpse of movie star Dempsey.

Some of the scenes for the live action/animated musical romantic comedy are being filmed at different local local locations including the train station in town.

The follow up to the 2007 film Enchanted sees Amy Adams and Dempsey return to their roles.

So keep your eyes peeled the stars around town - and let us know if you spot them!