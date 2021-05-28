Man cursed at garda before falling into hedge Dundalk court told

A 34 year old man who told gardai to f*** off and stuck his middle finger up at them before he fell into a hedge as he was walking away, was arrested under the Public Order Act as it was felt he was a danger to himself, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Gary Conneelly with an address at Curraghtown, Navan was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Ashbrook, Avenue Road, Dundalk last Christmas Eve.

The Defence barrister said it was totally out of character for his client – who he said cannot hold his drink and got into trouble on the night.

After the court was told the defendant had no previous convictions and €300 was available in court, Judge Eirinn McKiernan struck out the charges and directed the cash go to the Turas counselling service.