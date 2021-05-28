Dundalk students' book has sold out twice already

St Louis students who won an enterprise award have seen their book for young children sell out twice already.

Entrepreneurs Sarah Dunne, Zara Woods and Éadaoin Drumgoole took third place in the 2021 National Senior Student Enterprise awards with their project SZE Stories.

The girls’ success is a huge achievement with 29,000 students competing in the competition from all over Ireland, and only 32 companies making it to the final.

The three students who created SZE Stories used their business acumen to obtain sponsorship from Dundalk Credit Union to get their book ‘Little, Large, and Level-Headed’ printed.

The book teaches young and primary school children about self esteem and empathy - and how to deal with being bullied in a gentle way.

Fionnuala Rogers of Louth Enterprise Office was a wonderful mentor and support to the girls on their journey.

To date the girls have sold out twice, with many social media influencers supporting them and promoting the book on their behalf.

Primary teachers all over the country have also written wonderful testimonials about the value of the book.

While local schools have bought copies for every class and the girls have donated €1100 to two local charities - SOSAD Dundalk and Women’s Aid Dundalk - as a result of their success.

"The girls were so easy to work with," said proud Enterprise teacher Ms Paula Fitzsimons. "From the outset they had clearly defined roles and there was never a cross word between them.

"The book is really amazing.

"My own daughter knows it off by heart and other children I know talk about behaving in a level-headed manner."

Their book is available on their website, www.szestories.com created for them by past pupil Gwen Conlon of The Digital Bakery, and can be ordered and delivered all over the world.

With further assistance from the credit union the girls have another print on the way.

Sarah Dunne, one of the two writers commented: "Our greatest wish is that our little book will be read by every child so that they know how to deal with bullying, and can also understand that ‘hurt people hurt people’.

"We want to change the world - and we’ve already started."

Second year student Mia Mc Dermott was also one of only six finalists in the National Student Enterprise awards in the ‘My Entrepreneurial Journey’ category.