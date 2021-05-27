Disney movie cast may have arrived in Dundalk!

Filming of the much-anticipated sequel to the Disney hit Enchanted is believed to have moved to Dundalk today.

It is understood the production team of the Disney movie Disenchanted starring Patrick Dempsey has arrived in town.

Some of the scenes for Disenchanted - the live action/animated musical romantic comedy - will be filed at different local locations including Clarke's train station in town.

The follow up to the 2007 film Enchanted sees Amy Adams and Dempsey return to their roles.

So keep your eyes peeled for a stars around town!