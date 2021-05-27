Louth senator supports calls for use of medical cannabis for epilepsy

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan is backing calls for free travel for people with epilepsy and for reasonable accommodation during examinations.

Senator McGreehan said: “This is national epilepsy week and there are a few things that can go a little way to help people with epilepsy.

"We must raise awareness and create more understanding of the condition.

“I support The Epilepsy Association in their call for free travel for people with epilepsy and for reasonable accommodation during examinations.

"These are very practical requests.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of epilepsy, and stress caused by the Leaving Cert it can lower the seizure threshold.

"If you have a seizure during the Leaving Cert you will have to wait another year to sit the exam.

"There should be a possibility to sit the exam again in July or given extra time.

"Flexibility to the issue is needed."

The Louth Senator supports the calls for use of medical cannabis in epilepsy to be added to the Medical Cannabis Access Programme before it launches in order to make it accessible to people with epilepsy and their clinicians.