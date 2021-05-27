Dundalk councillor delighted Louth leading way with volunteering

Independent Councillor Maeve Yore said she is delighted that Louth has lead the way during National Volunteering Week by being the first in Ireland to launch the County Louth Volunteering Framework 2020-2023.

Councillor Yore said: “As a lifelong volunteer and former Board Member of Louth Volunteer Centre I know the positive impact volunteering has.

“It’s worth noting Louth Volunteers have played a pivotal and vital role during this Covid pandemic with over 70 voluntary organisations with hundreds of volunteers across Louth answering their communities call.

“I feel this Framework which is strongly aligned to the National Volunteering Strategy 2021-2025 can only enhance and build on the safe, effective, expert volunteer standards needed moving forward.

“I commend Louth Volunteer Centre’s vibrant, dynamic staff lead by Gráinne Berrill, Louth Community Development Committee and Louth Leader Partnership for their collaborative work on this project.”

Louth is the first county in the country to have launched a County Volunteering Framework.

Minister Joe O’Brien of the Department of Rural and Community Development completed National Volunteering Week 2021 activities in Louth by launching the County Louth Volunteering Framework 2020 - 2023 last Friday.

Volunteering and the work of volunteers has been shown to be essential to our communities over the past year but is something that will need to be nurtured and supported as we emerge from Covid-19.

The County Louth Volunteering Framework - the first of its kind at county level in Ireland - will shape policy and resourcing in relation to volunteering in our county in the coming years.



