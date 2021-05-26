Refurbishment of vacant houses in Louth on the way

Almost €1.7m funding as been awarded to refurbish vacant council houses in Louth.

As many as 115 houses owned by the council are to be refurbished and re-let across the county.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien announced last week that the Voids Programme 2021 has allocated €1.7 million to the Louth local authority as part of a broader national scheme to refurbish 3,000 social homes across the country this year.

The majority of the council houses in Louth will receive investment of €11,000, with a smaller number needing more significant refurbishment receiving up to €50,000.

Local Fianna Fáil Louth Senator Erin McGreehan welcomed the funding which is building on the success of last year’s record investment in the voids programme.

Senator McGreehan said: “The refurbishment and re-letting of vacant social housing stock is a vitally important project.

“The programme will also lead to an added economic benefit with further employment generated for local builders, carpenters, painters, plumbers and electricians.

“I urge the local authority to refurbish and re-let their homes to those on the social housing waiting list and those experiencing homelessness as soon as possible.”

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, also welcomed the announcement of the funding, saying,“This is really positive news and more than double the 54 units that were funded in Louth as part of the 2020 programme.

“Under the scheme the Department will cover the cost of up to €11,000 per property for the refurbishment of standard vacant properties.

“Recognising that a small number of homes which are vacant do require significant investment to bring them back into use local authorities can recoup an average of €50,000 per property for up to 10% of their vacant stock.

“This target for Louth would bring with it an approximate budget of €1.7m in funding under the scheme.

“The voids programme is another vital cog in returning housing stock in a cost effective and timely manner.

“Any initiative that returns vital housing units back into stock must be supported, this will not only reduce social housing waiting times but will also reduce the amount of anti-social behaviour that blights vacant units throughout the county.

“I separately continue to campaign for the introduction of a Vacant Homes Tax which An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar committed to re-examining at the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party meeting on Wednesday.”