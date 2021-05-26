Two for Today: Connect Credit Union provides a safe place for savings and loans in our community

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.

We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.

Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.

Connect Credit Union

Phone: 042 9372400

Email: info@connectcu.ie

www.connectcu.ie

Connect Credit Union Limited is a local, not for profit financial institution.

We specialise in providing a safe place for savings and loans in our community.

Established in 1968, Connect Credit Union is proud of its heritage and continues to be governed by our members and voluntary Board of Directors.

We offer members the chance to have control over their own finances by making their own savings work for them.

Connect Credit Union is owned by the members - the people who save and borrow with it - people like you.

When you become a member and start saving with Connect Credit Union you will have access to fair and reasonable rates on savings and loans.

Your savings contribute to your credit union’s loan fund. So your savings are helping other members. Members like you.

Connect Credit Union exists only to serve its members - not to profit from their needs. Surplus income generated is returned to the members by way of a dividend and/or is directed to improved or additional services required by the members.