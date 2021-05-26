Funding for biodiversity projects in Louth

Almost €32,000 has been awarded to biodiversity projects in Louth.

All of the local projects to receive funding promote actions contained in the National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP) 2017-2021.

The grants offer funding to assist local authority biodiversity officers and heritage officers in local authorities without a biodiversity officer.

This year the funding was double that of 2020.

The local diversity projects that received funding include €5,000 to carry out a PILOT fire-risk survey of part of the Carlingford Mountain SAC, €500 for hedgerow awareness project, in which a highly visible 50 metre section of hedge will be laid in a prominent location, alongside a busy road and €12,750 for the eradication of alien invasive species along the Carlingford to Omeath Greenway.

The other biodiversity projects to receive funding in the county are €8,500 for Little Tern Wardening project at Baltray, €2,550 for Clogherhead SAC grazing survey and €2,550 for assessment of recreational damage to sand dunes immediately adjacent to the Boyne Coast and Estuary SAC and to plan for a controlled and minimally damaging public access route through them.

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator, Erin McGreehan has welcomed the awarding of €31,850 in biodiversity grants for projects in County Louth.

Senator McGreehan siad: “I’d like to congratulate the Council on being proactive on getting funding for the projects.

“We are very lucky in this county to have such beautiful land.

“This announcement of over €31,000 will go towards excellent projects to survey and to put a plan in place to protect our native biodiversity.

“Invasive species are a huge issue and I am very glad to see a plan to assist in the clearing of the Omeath Carlingford Greenway.”

The Senator continued: “The €5000 for the fire risk survey on the Cooley mountains is to be especially welcomed.

“We have seen over the past number of years devastating fires there.

“A proper uplands management plan is something I have been asking the Department to undertake, but it is fantastic to see the Council working on this.

“Gorse and bracken are no use to animals when grazing, that is the reason for the national parks and wildlife permit controlled burning at certain times of the year.

“Let’s hope this survey is the beginning of a positive development to protect our uplands from fire, protect our biodiversity and have adequate grazing for animal stock.”

Senator McGreehan concluded: “The hedgerow project is great, and I look forward to it.

“The native hedgerows we have in this country are stunning.

“If you look at the minute, we see the beautiful whitethorns coming to life.”

The scheme, which is operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, was also welcomed by local TD Fergus O'Dowd.

“The funding will greatly benefit our local communities and encourage more people to become involved in our local biodiversity projects", he said.