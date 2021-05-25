Dundalk protest in support of Palestine

Dundalk was one of a number of towns where protests were staged in support of Palestine at the weekend.

Sinn Féin organised a protest in Dundalk on Saturday, which had limited numbers due to Covid-19 restrictions, ahead of the party bringing forward a motion on Palestine in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Dundalk event at Courthouse Square, Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú said the difficulty "is not just the slaughter that has occurred, where at least 248 people had been killed in Palestine, including 66 children, but also the fact that we are dealing with Israel that is operating an apartheid state".

He said: "We are also dealing with Gaza being like an open prison and annexation.

"We are dealing with a modern-day Plantation and the stealing of lands.

"Sinn Féin has a motion on Tuesday that we are hoping will attract all-party support to recognise that what Israel is doing, combined with the war crimes that are being carried out, is carrying out annexation.

"Beyond that, we need to bring it to the European Union from the point of view of where we have a land grab by Israel. They are not fair players in this, and we need this to be driven home.

"South African apartheid was broken through international solidarity and by sanctions.

"We need the same to be done to Israel, that is operating in an absolutely criminal way and we need to stand on the side of the Palestinians."

Today, Tuesday’s motion, which is being brought forward by John Brady TD, was developed, working in close collaboration with Trócaire, Christian Aid, Sadaka, ICTU and Senator Frances Black and has the support of a number of political parties and independents.