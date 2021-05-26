Blue Flag award for Louth beach welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Antóin Watters has welcomed the Blue Flag Award for yet another year to Templetown Beach in North Louth.

Cllr Watters said: “There is a lot of hard work goes into earning the Blue Flag.

"I would like to especially thank and draw attention to the diligent work of the Peninsula Marine Litter Group and local volunteers who do a wonderful job in keeping the beach and facilities clean and to such a high standard.”

“This award is a source of great pride for the community and to have the Blue Flag flying over Templetown Beach is instrumental to the success of tourism in the Cooley area.

“I also want to thank Louth County Council for all their help in helping to secure the Blue Flag for yet another year.”