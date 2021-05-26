Dundalk school celebrates cultural diversity

Coláiste Chú Chulainn celebrated a 'Cultural Week’ organised by student ambassadors.

Despite the restrictions in place for Covid 19, there was a real sense of celebration in the school for the cultural diversity events.

The week included; cuisines from around the world in the canteen, base classes learning about a particular country for that week, displays around the school, the PE department teaching different sports to junior students and a cultural clothing day.



Priscilla Ngandu noted that the aim was to highlight and celebrate them and she felt satisfied that the week was a success and done just that.

"We wanted to do something to embrace everyone’s cultures", Priscilla said.

"We couldn’t do as much as we wanted to because of Covid.

"But we’re happy with how things went.

"I do feel like now people are more aware of other cultures in the school."

She was aided in her efforts by Head girl, Hannah Reilly, who noted the Student Ambassadors put the plans in motion to structure the week after Priscilla proposed the idea.

They liaised with school leaders and assigned roles in what was a largely student organized week.

They also issued a survey to all students in ICT classes to fill out, to gather information on various backgrounds.

Hannah was pleased with the week saying: "I think it was successful and I think the most successful element was the engagement.’"

Fellow student ambassadors, Shane Kerr and Saleem Sita, were in agreement that it was a good venture and echoed Hannah’s sentiments saying: "It would be a good thing to do annually, this was the pilot year.

"With Covid, it was kind of hard but hopefully the new ambassadors next year will keep it going and expand on it."

Deputy Principal, Richard Melaniphy was full of praise for the event and the efforts of the students behind it.

"Our student leadership ambassadors designed, led and implemented this entire week focusing on celebrating diversity in our school and local community.

"All credit goes to them for showing us the way; how to learn about, understand and celebrate our diversity.

"A variety of rich, creative, and fun activities enabled us to further assimilate and deepen our understanding of our varied cultures.”

“I am exceptionally proud of the way our student and staff body engaged.

"The variety of cultural cuisine served by the canteen went down an absolute treat, Jollof rice is now my new favourite dish."