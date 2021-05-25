Louth playground vandalised

Sinn Féin Councillor Pearse McGeough has hit out at vandals that have destroyed a children’s playground and broke down trees in Castlebellingham over the past week.

Councillor McGeough described the vandalism as “an attack on the community in Castlebellingham".

"The playground is used by children up to the age of about 12 years so it is a facility for the younger people in our community.

"These people came into the playground and systematically set about destroying it even going as far as ripping up the surface which must have taken some effort along with damaging some of the play equipment.

“I have informed the Council of the repairs needed and they have done some initial repairs but as with everything else, these repairs will come out of the tax-payers pockets.

"It is you and me that will pay and not those responsible.

"They will always be a burden rather than an asset to any community.”

Councillor McGeough was subsequently informed of the destruction and uprooting of shrubs at Bellingham Green in the village on Sunday which appears to have happened in the afternoon between 2pm and 5pm.

Again Cllr McGeough hit out saying: “The residents of Bellingham Green take pride in their area and always have the place looking nice and put a lot of work into achieving that.

"Then young delinquents come along and they just can’t leave anything alone, they have to destroy what isn’t theirs.

“If anyone seen who was responsible for this act or the destruction of the playground, please do not hesitate to call the Gardaí and report it. This wanton destruction in the village must cease.”