Additional Covid vaccines secured for Louth

An additional 10,000 Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Covid-19 vaccines have been secured for Louth and Meath for the people aged between 50 and 69.

It is expected they will be administered across the county this week.

Local TD Fergus O'Dowd said: "The HSE have confirmed to me that an additional 10,000 Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccines have been secured for the Louth and Meath for the 50-69 year cohort

"It is expected they will be administered between now and next Tuesday across locations in #Louth and #Meath and possibly neighbouring counties.

"I’ve been working closely with the HSE to address the concerns that have been raised in respect of delays between registration and appointments."