Dundalk Rotary Club presents donations to local charities

The Dundalk Rotary club presented donations raised from their Remembrance Tree to local charities.

Despite the bad weather and the pandemic the Dundalk Rotarians erected the Remembrance Tree at Earl Street this year for the five days prior to Christmas Day.

The tree captures the essence and spirit of Christmas and provides the public with a simple, yet poignant opportunity for remembrance' during the busy festive season.

People visited the tree to remember loved ones, including those who have passed away or are ill and had the opportunity to give a donation for local charities.

Rotary Club president Stephen Gunne wishes to thank all those who visited the tree on one of the five days remembering their loved ones and also those who made a voluntary donation to be distributed to deserving charities in the Dundalk area.

Stephen would also like to thank the volunteers from the charities for their assistance at the tree.

They distributed the donations they received to The Birches, Sosad, Dundalk Lourdes Committee and the Irish Association of Lourdes Pilgrimages.

"The generosity of the people of Dundalk at this project is to be admired", Stephen said.