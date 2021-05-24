Delay in vaccine roll out in Louth to be addressed this week

Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú says those in Louth aged between 50 and 69, and who have not yet been given a date for their Covid-19 vaccine, will be contacted by the end of the week.

The Sinn Féin TD says he has been contacted by a number of people in this age cohort who, having registered their desire to get a vaccine, are still waiting to hear back from the HSE, in some cases more than three weeks later.

Deputy Ó Murchú has moved to reassure them, following his contact with the HSE over the weekend.

He said: “We have been contacted by a number of people who have raised genuine concerns about falling between the cracks in the vaccine registration system.

“They had registered for the vaccine but had not been called, while others who were the same age, and younger, had been.

“I have this weekend contacted the HSE and I have been assured that anyone who is 50 and 69 will be dealt with and get an appointment for a vaccine by the end of this week.

“There may be some people in Louth who could be facilitated at the overflow capacity in the Helix in Dublin.

“It’s possible that they may be called there, but we will maintain communication with the HSE and if there is anyone who has still not been given a date for their vaccine by the end of this week, then I would ask them to contact my office”.