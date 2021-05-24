Lucky Lotto winner in Louth turns small stake into stunning five-figure windfall

The luck was in for a County Louth punter at the weekend when a Lotto investment of just €2 transformed into a mammoth five-figure cash haul.

The anonymous winner struck the bets online with BoyleSports, picking out numbers 1, 21, 39, 40 and 43 for the Irish Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday evening.

They faced odds of 40,000/1 against all five rolling out, but four had landed before number 40 dropped out as the bonus to trigger the payout.

A €0.50 accumulator on all five returned €20,000.50, but a series of €0.10 quads and trebles involving the same numbers added €2,301.50 to their winnings.

Not long after the final number was revealed, the lucky winner was able to log in to see their total stake of €2 was now worth a mega €22,302.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We send huge congratulations to our customer in County Louth on a stunning win which only cost them €2.

"We don’t see odds of 40,000/1 beaten every day, so we have to commend their ambition and we wish them all the best of luck with the winnings.”

