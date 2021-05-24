Dundalk IT allocated almost €2m for expansion of apprenticeships

Almost €2 million has been allocated to the Dundalk Institute of Technology for the expansion of apprenticeships.

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd welcomed news yesterday from the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris that €1.95 million has been allocated to the DkIT to expand its apprenticeship capacity in the North East.

“The news on this €1.95m confirmed to me is really positive for the North East and will allow more people to stay and study in the region whilst they complete their trade apprenticeships", Deputy O'Dowd said.

“A total of €1,901,045 has been allocated to the Electrical and Plumbing trades, post September 2021 intake, and a further €50k for the Plumbing trade for this September's intake.

“As our economy rebuilds after what has been a very disruptive year, there will be an ongoing demand for trades such as plumbers and electricians, this funding will allow more people to professionally train in sectors that will provide solid incomes and secure futures.

“This is the largest allocation awarded to any institution in the country from the available €20m in funding.

“I want to thank Minister Harris for his work in this area as he continues to overhaul the apprenticeship system which he has detailed in his Action Plan which was launched in April of this year.”