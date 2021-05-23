Back in Business: Dundalk busy again with shops reopened

The town has been alive with the buzz of shoppers again as retailers reopened their doors this week as Covid restrictions eased.

People hit the local stores for a much-needed shopping spree as non-essential retail was allowed to open for the first time this year.

Delighted business owners eagerly welcomed their happy customers back into their shops for some well overdue retail therapy.

Local businesses have been pushed to the brink during the pandemic with prolonged closures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

And now after weathering the Covid-19 storm for over the last year they are overjoyed to be swinging their doors open to customers for what they hope will be the final reopening of the pandemic.

Socially distanced queues formed outside some stores in town as people finally got to go into shops that have been closed since December as they were deemed 'non-essential'.

Retailers told the Democrat how there is a positive vibe as they welcomed their customers back while adhering to safety measures in place.

Gwen Malocca, the owner of Rapport on Park Street, said: “We are delighted to have our door opened again and welcoming our amazing customers back.

“It is great to see so many familiar faces and everyone is in such a positive mood which is brilliant to see.

"With the summer on its way and the prospect of outdoor dining being allowed to happen soon and staycations planned, people are excited about fashion and want new outfits for the summer season.

“There is a real buzz of activity around town which is amazing to see."

Gwen, who stocks designer fashion including Elisabetta Franchi, Max Et Moi and Birgitte Herskind in her luxury boutique, said it is great to see the town lively and busy again and her customers excited about buying new clothes.

"We are so excited to be welcoming everyone back into our store", she said.

"I would like to thank all our fab and loyal customers who have supported us throughout the last year, we are so grateful.

"We are loving seeing all our clients face-to-face in the shop.

"Everyone is in such a positive mood and looking forward to getting out of the tracksuits and joggers most people have been wearing during the restrictions.

“People are now ready to glam themselves up and give themselves a bit of a lift.

“Our customers are very stylish, and fashion would be a part of their life. They are passionate about clothes and are just delighted to be back in the shop and we are delighted to have them back."

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce is urging people to shop local and support local businesses now they are reopened.

The Chamber said that retailers have endured a tough year and it is more important than ever to shop local.