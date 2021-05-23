Stunning exhibition in Dundalk's An Táin Art Centre's Basement Gallery

An Táin Art Centre's Basement Gallery has reopened with the easing of restrictions allowing people to view the current exhibition by artist Ulrike Lienetrau.

The visutal artist, who is orginally from Germany, created the spectacular solo exhibition "The Labyrinth in the Basement Gallery" using recycled materials.

Ulrike graduated as an Occupational Therapist in 2006 at the “medizinische Bildungsakademie” in Zeitz, Germany.

She received a scholarship for gifted students and graduated in 2008 as a Sensory Integration Therapist.

Since 2011 Ulrike has been creating light sculptures and recycled art projects for Irish festivals, local music events, community projects and theatre.

Ulrike said: "The Labyrinth in the Basement Gallery is designed for visitors to get lost in art.

"I create a magical space that is filled with multisensory, interactive experiences.

"The pieces are inspired by the beauty of nature, made with the left-overs of our wasteful society and are designed to spark thought, conversation and action around the three big R’s: Reduce – Reuse – Recycle.

"The different rooms have their own individual themes that flow into each other and are accompanied by subtle sounds.

"Pieces invite the visitors to feel, explore the space and to discover their own creativity."

People visiting the exhibition will be given special 'raibow glasses' to enhance their experience.

The Basement Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to ipm and from 1.30pm to 4pm.