Dundalk photographer captures stunning snap of daughter when painting

Local photographer Fra Lucchesi captured this stunning image of his daughter Caoimhe as they did some painting.

Fra spent the lockdown encouraging people to smile for the camera as a way of spreading some joy and hope during Covid-19 restrictions

As part of his Lockdown Memories series, Fra went out and about in the community taking photos of people who had been unable to see a family member, friend or partner due to the pandemic and giving them the picture as a gift to share with their loved ones.

The talented photographer – whose iconic photo of the Black Lives Matter protest in Dundalk went viral globally – said he wanted to find a way to create some hope for people that may be finding lockdown 2.0 tough.

And now as restrictions ease Fra, who runs his own business who owns Fra Lucchesi Photography, is still busy snapping away with his camera with this amazing image of his daughter Caomhe painting being one of his most recent photographs.