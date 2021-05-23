Dundalk library's upcoming virtual events

The library in Dundalk is welcoming book-lovers back through the door with extended opening hours since Covid-19 restrictions eased.

And the library is continuing their online events that they started during the lockdowns.

Here are their upcoming virtual events:

Education and Training Opportunities for Adults with LMETB - Tuesday 25th of May at 11am

LMETB Louth Adult Education Guidance and Information Service presents Education and Training Opportunities for Adults Zoom event. This is an LMETB / Work Matters at Your Library Event. For further information and to book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

In Conversation with author Conor O'Callaghan

Join Louth Libraries for a conversation with author Conor O'Callaghan on Tuesday 25th of May at 7pm.

Conor who is originally from Dundalk and was a student at the CBS.

He has published five books of poetry with Gallery Press, one of which Seatown (1999) features Dundalk heavily.

In 2004 he published Red Mist (Bloosmbury), a comic prose memoir about Irealnd's 2002 World Cup. His gothic novella, Nothing on Earth (Doubleday), appeared to critical acclaim in 2016 and was shortlisted for the Kerry Group Listowel Writers Week Irish Novel of the Year. A second novel, We Are Not in the World, has recently been published to critical acclaim.

Conor has taught at several universities in the US and UK. He currently lives in Sheffield, where he teaches. Louth Libraries are excited to host this virtual event with Conor.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend. For further information and to book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie



Holistic Gardening with Bumblebee Farm – Thursday 27th of May at 3pm

Join Bumblebee Farm for a holistic approach to gardening that protects ourselves and our wildlife Learn how to connect with nature through planting with Mags from Bumblebee Farm who is dedicated to promoting soil regeneration and biodiversity, she is also passionate about protecting our struggling pollinators, especially bumblebees. For further information and to book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie