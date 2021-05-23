Covid pandemic leads to drop in crimes in Dundalk

There has been a significant drop in many crimes in Dundalk contributed to by Covid-19 restrictions, increased garda checkpoints, patrols and searches.

Burglaries, thefts and assaults fell in the area between February 1 and May 1 this year compared to the same period last year, new garda figures have revealed.

Burglaries in Dundalk fell by 69% in the three month period this year compared to the same period in 2019, Superintendent Michelle Baker told the Joint Policing Committee last Tuesday.

There were 16 burglaries between February 1st and May 1st this year compared to 52 in 2019.

However, there was one aggravated burglary in the three month period this year and none for the same period last year.

There were 56 thefts from shops in the period this year, compared to 96 last year, which was a drop of 41%.

Assaults also dropped with 23 minor assaults for the three month period this year compared to 28 in 2020, a decrease of 18%.

There were 14 assaults causing harm, compared to 17, a decrease of 17%.

There were six threats to kill this year, compared to five in the same period in 2020.

Public order offences also dropped significantly from 66 in the three months this year, compared to 81 in 2020, a decrease of 18%.

While drunkenness offences fell by 38%, from 47 last year to 29.

Drink driving also fell significantly from nine this year to 14 for the same three month period last year, a decrease of 35%.

While drug driving dropped by 71%, from 14 to four.

For Drug offences the sale/supply of drugs increased by 47% with 31 in the three month period this year compared to 21% in 2020.

Search with a warrant increased significantly by 154% with 112 carried out in the three month period this year compared to 44 last year.