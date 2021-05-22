Fear over surge in illegal moneylenders in Dundalk

A local councillor who works with St Vincent De Paul has told gardai that they have seen an increase of illegal moneylenders preying on people.

Cllr Liam Reilly told the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee last Tuesday that the amount of illegal moneylenders targeting people has increased recently.

Head of the Louth Garda Division Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said gardai will proactively target illegal moneylenders and seize their assets.

Cllr Reilly, speaking at the virtual meeting, said: "I am involved with St Vincent De Paul and we have seen an increase in illegal money lending going on.

"A number of people who have hit on hard times, who are vulnerable, are been set upon by these illegal moneylenders.

"They are going around offering loans of money at high interest rates."

Chief Supt Mangan, in response, said: "Some moneylenders operate legally, some moneylenders operate illegally.

"We are always interested in the activities of illegal moneylenders and how they are targeting people.

"And if there are illegal moneylenders operating using violence and intimidation I want to know who they are because they are operating in a vacuum.

"We can certainly look at their activities in regards money laundering and we will proactively target their assets and take them off them.

"We have taken considerable assets off people recently in the Louth Garda Division.

"Gardai will take illegal moneylenders head on.

"They have no place in our society preying on people's emotions and vulnerabilities."