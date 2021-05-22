Hill Street Views: Adventures in Dundalk's Clarks Forest

It was a place of sometimes dangerous unknowns and teenage adventure - depending on when you would enter or with whom you made the journey.

For a young boy it was the place of mystery and potential. A place to disappear into, right in the heart of Dundalk.

There were three main access points into Clarks Forest, which was a sprawling copse of trees covering the area from Bishops Court all the way up towards the Dundalk Gaels field.

The forest grew parallel to what was once the old railway line, which ran down towards Barrack Street. What would one day become The Marshes Shopping Centre and Coláiste Cuchulainn was covered in conifer trees back then.

It was only when building for the Marshes began in 2004 that Clarks Forest eventually began to disappear (If you go for a drive-thru coffee at the Starbucks café at the Marshes today, you will drive past what remains of the forest – a thin sliver of great trees dotted along the boundary with the Gaels pitch).

When playing football at the now long-gone greyhound stadium back in the early 1990s, the trees of Clarks Forest used to stand proud and tall, almost lurching over the wall, staring down at the track.

We used to enter the forest from either Bishops Court or Clarks factory – which was already shuttered and mothballed by the mid-90s. It had also subsequently been home to Keytronic for a time.

My friend Niall lived in Bishops Court, so we used to skip out of his house and enter into the darkness of the forest at the bottom of the street.

Niall had an air rifle, well actually it was more an air handgun, which he had bought in Jonesborough. I used to pretend we were Alaskan hunters tracking prey.

We would spend hours waiting, prone on the ground, the trees above and around us, for a bird to come into our sight line. I may be mistaken, but I don’t think we ever managed to hit a single living creature – although a backside or two may have been shot ‘accidently’.

Other times, after school, we would walk from Coláiste Rís school, down Chapel Street and across to Distillery Lane. From there we ventured down the Rampart Road and casually sauntered into the derelict remains of Clarks factory. We then crested a mound and descended into the forest proper.

Upon emerging out the other side of Clarks Forest, which was about a 10 minute walk through sunlit-dappled woodland, we would walk up the railway track, or what was left of it, to a wall and from there we jumped down and immediately re-entered modern, town life at Oaklawns housing estate.

I always felt, as we walked down the remnants of the tracks, with the forest to our left, that we were like the young characters in the 1986 coming-of-age film Stand By Me. There was an excitement in having a forest to mess around in right in the heart of your own town.

Looking back now, I’m sure it wasn’t as big a forest as it seemed at the time, but it might as well have been the Pacific Northwest to innocent(ish) boys of 13 or 14-years-of-age.

I do remember one evening as myself and two friends headed through the forest towards the old Dundalk Shopping Centre, we came across a few other lads drinking and smoking.

They, to our eyes anyway, seemed dangerous and to be avoided. But as we passed they began talking and chatting. I clearly remember one of the boys, who might have been 16 at the time and was missing an arm. It didn’t seem to faze him though and it never came up in our conversation that evening. He offered us a few cans of beer, which we gladly accepted. I never saw him again after that.

All this came back to me as I was reading a book about the ‘hermit’ Christopher Knight, who at 20 decided to abandon his car and walk off into the forests of Maine in the US in 1986.

He eventually built himself an extensive and impressive camp which was completely hidden from view behind some boulders, yet it was only a couple of minutes’ walk away from civilisation. All around him lay cabins which were frequented most of the year by holidaymakers enjoying the nearby lakes.

For nearly three decades Knight remained in total isolation and only once did he speak to someone who happened to spot him - he just said ‘hi’ and continued on. For all those years he subsisted on whatever he stole from vacant cabins – mostly food and alcohol, but books too.

He was eventually caught after the local community – who had already christened the mysterious entity ‘The North Pond hermit’ - started to get mightily irritated with having their cabins constantly burglarised and their provisions and other items stolen.

Knight would spend seven months in prison for burglary. Upon his release, he moved back in with his mother, who had long ago believed him dead, along with the rest of his family.

In total he spent 27 years in self-imposed isolation before his capture – something we might all have a slightly better insight into now, given the pandemic.

Remarkably, Knight said afterwards that through all the years he never felt lonely or bored.

He said he felt totally connected to the natural world around him. He had gladly given himself up mentally to the forest. He, as an individual being, was no longer of importance, he felt. He had disappeared into nature completely and utterly and was better for it, he no doubt believed.

It’s hard for most people to consider sitting alone with nothing to do for barely half an hour, never mind 27 years. But this is what Christopher Knight did and when he was captured in 2013 and spoke of his experience, he was not some raging lunatic, he was considered in what he said and spoke with deep insight and intelligence, which surprised many.

In some ways, we are all beginning to re-emerge from our own self-isolation of sorts. One wonders though, what great insights we will have gained from our experience.