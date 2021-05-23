Dundalk District Court: Bench warrant for woman prosecuted for assaulting tenant

A bench warrant was issued at Dundalk District Court last week for the arrest of a 27 year old woman prosecuted for assaulting her then tenant.

Fatima Bello with an address at an apartment at Anne Court, Anne Street, Dundalk had failed to appear on bail, in relation to an assault on a woman at her home on April 6th 2019.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan, who noted the probation report before her was not favourable, issued the warrant after the Defence solicitor told the court her client had left word to say she was sick and was not coming to court.

The solicitor added that she had no further instructions on the matter.