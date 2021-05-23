Man verbally abused garda, Dundalk District court heard

A man with an address in Meath verbally abused gardai in north Louth and told them he didn’t know where he was, after they came upon him in a highly intoxicated state while on mobile patrol, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Paul Durkin of Ryan’s Park, Duleek was prosecuted for being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour arising out of the incident at Lower Faughart at 12.35am on December 19th last.

The court heard he was arrested for his own safety, while the Defence said the 24 year old could not recall the incident at all and had been abusing alcohol at the time.

After being told €300 was in court for a charitable donation, Judge Eirinn McKiernan directed that the money go to the Dealgan Boxing Club and struck out the charges.