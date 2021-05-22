Dundalk District Court: Man charged with trespass after found hiding in garden

A 24 year old man found hiding in a garden in north Louth had been travelling in a car which drove through a PSNI checkpoint north of the border, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Thomas Quinn of Ardaghy, Omeath was charged with trespassing arising out of the incident at Carrickaneena, Dundalk on December 18th last.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern told the court last Wednesday that a homeowner had contacted gardai shortly after 9pm to say a vehicle had been abandoned in her driveway and she suspected the occupants may be on her grounds.

Gardai who responded found the defendant hiding in a bush.

The Defence solicitor said his client – who had been drinking in the north, was a passenger in a vehicle that came across a PSNI checkpoint which the driver “went through”.

He added they immediately panicked and abandoned the car.

The solicitor said two other people were on the roadside, but in his lack of wisdom, the defendant went into bushes nearby and was the only person before the courts as a result.

He added his client wished to apologise for the anxiety caused to the homeowner.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan found the facts proven and dismissed the case.