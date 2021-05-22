Dundalk District Court: Man prosecuted for driving BMW without insurance

A 26 year old motorist who was prosecuted for driving a BMW without insurance or a driving licence had his latest case put back at Dundalk district court for an updated Probation report.

The investigating garda told the court he had stopped Kristaps Zukulis with an address at Dublin Road, Haggardstown on December 11th 2019.

The defendant showed him a sheet from the National Driving Licence Service which indicated he had a learner's permit.

The court heard the insurance, tax and NCT details on display on the windscreen were all out of date.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan was told the defendant had 17 previous convictions.

His solicitor said his client had a large number of matters for finalisation in April which were adjourned to June second for an updated probation report as the court was giving him a final opportunity to engage with the Probation Service.

In putting back the matter to the adjourned date Judge McKiernan told the solicitor "I'm not guaranteeing anything".