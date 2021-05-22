Funding to improve roads and lanes in Louth

Funding has been made available to improve rural roads and laneways in Louth.

The Government has allocated €270,000 for the upgrade of rural roads and laneways in the county.

It is part of €10.5 million funding for repairs and improvement works on non-public roads in rural communities across the country, announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys last Friday.

The funding, announced under the Local Improvement Scheme, will improve access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

Louth Fine Gael Senator welcomed the announcement saying: "This is great news for local communities in County Louth, as the funding announced under the Local Improvement Scheme will improve access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

“The focus of the scheme, which is part of the Government's ‘Our Rural Future’ project, is to support the continued improvement of rural roads and laneways in County Louth that are not normally maintained by local authorities, but which represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

“Since the scheme was re-introduced in 2017, almost 2,400 roads have been funded for repair works across the country.

"This has made a real difference to the lives of over 10,000 landowners and residents in rural Ireland.

Minister Humphreys said: “I know there is a significant demand for funding under the Local Improvement Scheme right across the country.

"That is why I am announcing increased funding for every county under the scheme; however, I am acutely aware that more is needed.

"I am working to identify if additional funding can be provided for LIS in 2021 and I would therefore urge each local authority to utilise the funding announced and complete the repair works on the selected roads, as soon as possible.