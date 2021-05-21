Dundalk District Court: Two men accused of robbing petrol station

The directions of the Attorney General are required in the case of two Dublin men who have opted for trial in this jurisdiction in relation to an alleged raid on a filling station in Northern Ireland, Dundalk district court was told last week.

Alan Melia (26) of Cherry Orchard Avenue, Ballyfermot and Ross Ellis (26) of Claddagh Road, Ballyfermot, are accused of robbing £717.75 at Applegreen, Tullynacross, Lisburn on August 23rd last year.

At their original court appearance in Trim, two days after the alleged robbery, Judge Bernadette Owens heard the DPP had given a direction that the robbery charge can be dealt with in this jurisdiction under the Criminal Law Jurisdiction Act 1976.

Alan Melia is further accused of endangerment at Newtownbalregan, Dundalk and three counts of dangerous driving on the M1 at the same location, and at Drumleck and Braganstown, Castlebellingham.

He is also charged with separate counts of causing criminal damage to three Garda vehicles.

Last Wednesday, Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern told Dundalk district court the DPP has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, but both men may opt for trial in Northern Ireland on the robbery charge.

The Defence counsel said he had instructions that they wished to have the matter dealt with in Dundalk.

After the court was told the directions of the Attorney General would be required in that regard, Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to the 26th of May.